Why Should You Consider Adding North Mountain Merger Corp. (NMMC) To Your Portfolio?

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $165.47M, closed the recent trade at $10.01 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The NMMC stock price is -9.39% off its 52-week high price of $10.95 and 2.4% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4410.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.10K shares.

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the NMMC stock price touched $10.01 or saw a rise of 4.67%. Year-to-date, North Mountain Merger Corp. shares have moved 1.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) have changed 0.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.04.

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NMMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.52% over the past 6 months.

NMMC Dividends

North Mountain Merger Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.22% with a share float percentage of 90.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with North Mountain Merger Corp. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linden Advisors LP with over 0.97 million shares worth more than $9.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Linden Advisors LP held 7.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.51 million and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $2.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $1.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.