Why Should You Consider Adding Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) To Your Portfolio?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.09B, closed the last trade at $87.75 per share which meant it lost -$1.61 on the day or -1.80% during that session. The CEG stock price is -2.22% off its 52-week high price of $89.70 and 56.7% above the 52-week low of $38.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Sporting -1.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the CEG stock price touched $87.75 or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Constellation Energy Corporation shares have moved 108.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) have changed 8.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $87.60, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.46% from current levels.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 78.28% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.95 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.59 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 0.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.93% with a share float percentage of 81.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellation Energy Corporation having a total of 917 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.41 million shares worth more than $2.16 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 22.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 billion and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.11% shares in the company for having 13.41 million shares of worth $768.13 million while later fund manager owns 9.41 million shares of worth $529.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.