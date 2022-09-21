Why Should You Add Versus Systems Inc. (VS) To Your Portfolio?

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.23M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -10.38% during that session. The VS stock price is -1930.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.67 and 13.04% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Sporting -10.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the VS stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 42.11%. Year-to-date, Versus Systems Inc. shares have moved -89.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) have changed -42.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Versus Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.51%, compared to 2.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.00% over the past 5 years.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.73% with a share float percentage of 19.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Versus Systems Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 1.8 million shares worth more than $2.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 16.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 16.72% shares in the company for having 1.78 million shares of worth $2.4 million while later fund manager owns 18105.0 shares of worth $11406.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.