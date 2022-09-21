Why Do Investors Buy Stock In First Solar Inc. (FSLR)?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.81B, closed the recent trade at $136.79 per share which meant it gained $3.48 on the day or 2.61% during that session. The FSLR stock price is -2.45% off its 52-week high price of $140.14 and 56.43% above the 52-week low of $59.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Sporting 2.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the FSLR stock price touched $136.79 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, First Solar Inc. shares have moved 52.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have changed 15.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $138.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $76.00 while the price target rests at a high of $187.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.44% from the levels at last check today.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Solar Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -101.37%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.60% and -124.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.30%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $692.09 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $775.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.64%.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.36% with a share float percentage of 88.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Solar Inc. having a total of 727 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.23 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $767.98 million and represent 8.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 2.85 million shares of worth $194.39 million while later fund manager owns 2.77 million shares of worth $232.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.