Why Acquire Shares Of SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE)?

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.09M, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 22.40% during that session. The SVRE stock price is -103.4% off its 52-week high price of $4.78 and 22.98% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information

Sporting 22.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the SVRE stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 2.89%. Year-to-date, SaverOne 2014 Ltd shares have moved -8.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) have changed -15.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) estimates and forecasts

SVRE Dividends

SaverOne 2014 Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.22% with a share float percentage of 23.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SaverOne 2014 Ltd having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.