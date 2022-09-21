When Will Eargo Inc. (EAR) Be Worth Investing In?

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.63M, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.36% during that session. The EAR stock price is -1447.22% off its 52-week high price of $22.28 and 53.47% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eargo Inc. (EAR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Sporting -3.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the EAR stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 16.56%. Year-to-date, Eargo Inc. shares have moved -71.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) have changed -40.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.89% from current levels.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.60% over the past 6 months, compared to -2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.60%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.72% with a share float percentage of 71.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eargo Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.52 million shares worth more than $23.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 11.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited, with the holding of over 2.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.27 million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $2.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $1.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.