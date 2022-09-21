When The Western Union Company (WU) Will Be A Good Investment?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 4.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.44B, closed the last trade at $14.30 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.70% during that session. The WU stock price is -49.65% off its 52-week high price of $21.40 and 4.55% above the 52-week low of $13.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Sporting 0.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the WU stock price touched $14.30 or saw a rise of 3.83%. Year-to-date, The Western Union Company shares have moved -19.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have changed -12.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.36.

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Western Union Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.81%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.60% and -31.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.30%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 9.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.74%.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.94 at a share yield of 6.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.94% with a share float percentage of 105.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Western Union Company having a total of 785 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 62.38 million shares worth more than $1.17 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 40.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $759.76 million and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.14% shares in the company for having 15.99 million shares of worth $263.28 million while later fund manager owns 11.34 million shares of worth $212.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.