What Are The Chances Of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Being A Good Investment?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the last trade at $19.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -4.19% during that session. The DAWN stock price is -44.05% off its 52-week high price of $28.35 and 72.36% above the 52-week low of $5.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 710.09K shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Sporting -4.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the DAWN stock price touched $19.68 or saw a rise of 19.28%. Year-to-date, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 16.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) have changed -17.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -103.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.6% from current levels.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 100.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.81%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.30% and -51.50% for the next quarter.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.70% with a share float percentage of 88.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners XI LLC with over 9.66 million shares worth more than $95.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Canaan Partners XI LLC held 13.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 8.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.36 million and represent 11.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $7.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $11.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.