Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Estimation And Forecast

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.07M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -10.45% during that session. The VNTR stock price is -189.17% off its 52-week high price of $3.47 and 5.83% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Sporting -10.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the VNTR stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 26.38%. Year-to-date, Venator Materials PLC shares have moved -52.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have changed -35.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.0% from current levels.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Venator Materials PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3,000.00%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 220.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $615.85 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $572.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $557 million and $535 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.60% for the current quarter and 7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 31.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.10%.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.90% with a share float percentage of 52.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Venator Materials PLC having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 8.52 million shares worth more than $15.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 4.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.98 million and represent 4.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and General American Investors Co. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.94% shares in the company for having 8.52 million shares of worth $15.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $1.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.