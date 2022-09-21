Valaris Limited (VAL) Falls -0.24%, Causing Bears To Lose

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.40B, closed the last trade at $53.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The VAL stock price is -18.49% off its 52-week high price of $63.45 and 46.09% above the 52-week low of $28.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) trade information

Sporting -0.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the VAL stock price touched $53.55 or saw a rise of 10.94%. Year-to-date, Valaris Limited shares have moved 48.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) have changed 9.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $88.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $72.00 while the price target rests at a high of $115.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -114.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.45% from current levels.

Valaris Limited (VAL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.33% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $366.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $413.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.00% over the past 5 years.

VAL Dividends

Valaris Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.15% with a share float percentage of 76.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valaris Limited having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. with over 9.41 million shares worth more than $489.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. held 12.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 5.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $307.9 million and represent 7.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 1.37 million shares of worth $57.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.88 million shares of worth $45.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.