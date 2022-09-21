uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) Investors To Make Money Again

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.50M, closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The UCL stock price is -1159.32% off its 52-week high price of $7.43 and 11.86% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 121.24K shares.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

Sporting -2.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the UCL stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 7.52%. Year-to-date, uCloudlink Group Inc. shares have moved -91.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) have changed -15.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 45350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that uCloudlink Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.73%, compared to 5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -850.00% and -650.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.04 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.48% with a share float percentage of 17.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with uCloudlink Group Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 32800.0 shares worth more than $57728.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12409.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21839.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 12409.0 shares of worth $14394.0 while later fund manager owns 1600.0 shares of worth $1776.0 as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.