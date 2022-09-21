The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.83M, closed the recent trade at $0.15 per share which meant -1.13% during that session. The VGFC stock price is -1886.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 927.29K shares.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Sporting -1.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the VGFC stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 9.26%. Year-to-date, The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares have moved -79.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) have changed -17.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.79% over the past 6 months.

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.77% with a share float percentage of 1.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Very Good Food Company Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toronto Dominion Bank with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $52654.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Toronto Dominion Bank held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harbor Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 97500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49695.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $32368.0 while later fund manager owns 42576.0 shares of worth $10818.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.