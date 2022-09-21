SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Shares Have Gain 163.48% Over The Past Month

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 19.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.84M, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it gained $2.12 on the day or 232.97% during that session. The SOBR stock price is -395.05% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 73.6% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 190.14K shares.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Sporting 232.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the SOBR stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 4.11%. Year-to-date, SOBR Safe Inc. shares have moved -65.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 200.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) have changed 163.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 28320.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -21.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 17.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.49% from current levels.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.60% over the past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOBR Safe Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.