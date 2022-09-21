Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 14.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.49B, closed the last trade at $4.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The GGB stock price is -39.35% off its 52-week high price of $6.48 and 15.27% above the 52-week low of $3.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Sporting -1.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the GGB stock price touched $4.65 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. shares have moved -3.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have changed 1.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.95 while the price target rests at a high of $8.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.45% from current levels.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gerdau S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.12%, compared to -6.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.10% and -38.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.21 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.57 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.7 billion and $4.41 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.90% for the current quarter and -19.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 553.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.10%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.66 at a share yield of 14.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.35% with a share float percentage of 22.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 88.19 million shares worth more than $410.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Capital International Investors held 7.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 21.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.87 million and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 50.22 million shares of worth $233.54 million while later fund manager owns 26.84 million shares of worth $124.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.