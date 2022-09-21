Shares Of View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) Decreased By -6.91% In A Month

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $426.06M, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.51% during that session. The VIEW stock price is -236.63% off its 52-week high price of $6.80 and 81.68% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Sporting 1.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, View Inc. shares have moved -48.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) have changed -6.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.71.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that View Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.74%, compared to 30.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.60% and 30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.02% with a share float percentage of 95.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with View Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 66.19 million shares worth more than $121.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 30.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with the holding of over 19.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.55 million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.36% shares in the company for having 7.37 million shares of worth $11.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.44 million shares of worth $3.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.