Shares Of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) Loss -12.03% In A Month

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.92B, closed the last trade at $150.00 per share which meant it lost -$4.17 on the day or -2.70% during that session. The CAR stock price is -263.41% off its 52-week high price of $545.11 and 38.57% above the 52-week low of $92.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 957.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $11.48.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Sporting -2.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the CAR stock price touched $150.00 or saw a rise of 12.33%. Year-to-date, Avis Budget Group Inc. shares have moved -27.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have changed -12.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $229.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $309.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -106.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.0% from current levels.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avis Budget Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 109.07%, compared to 8.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 94.60% and 8.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.17 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.05 billion and $2.71 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.70% for the current quarter and 20.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 300.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.40%.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.70% with a share float percentage of 111.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avis Budget Group Inc. having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 18.43 million shares worth more than $4.85 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Srs Investment Management, Llc held 38.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.92 billion and represent 15.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.70% shares in the company for having 2.27 million shares of worth $431.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $267.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.