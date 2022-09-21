Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) has seen 4.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.04M, closed the last trade at $1.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The SNTI stock price is -531.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.35 and 3.05% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Sporting -2.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the SNTI stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 39.26%. Year-to-date, Senti Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -83.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) have changed -14.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.43% over the past 6 months.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.63% with a share float percentage of 88.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senti Biosciences Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 2.38 million shares worth more than $23.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.33 million and represent 5.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.91% shares in the company for having 2.14 million shares of worth $4.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $7.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.