PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected To Rise 25.37% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.52B, closed the last trade at $53.76 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The PVH stock price is -133.3% off its 52-week high price of $125.42 and 1.36% above the 52-week low of $53.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PVH Corp. (PVH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.05.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Sporting -2.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the PVH stock price touched $53.76 or saw a rise of 6.54%. Year-to-date, PVH Corp. shares have moved -49.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have changed -20.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $51.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.13% from current levels.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PVH Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.27%, compared to -6.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.60% and 8.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.21 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 183.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.04%.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 0.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.50% with a share float percentage of 103.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PVH Corp. having a total of 581 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.15 million shares worth more than $777.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, with the holding of over 7.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $600.33 million and represent 11.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 2.02 million shares of worth $154.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $134.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.