Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Must Gain 50.72% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the recent trade at $6.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -4.99% during that session. The PLYA stock price is -58.74% off its 52-week high price of $9.81 and 2.91% above the 52-week low of $6.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

Sporting -4.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the PLYA stock price touched $6.18 or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares have moved -18.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) have changed -9.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.72% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.25 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -142.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.31% from the levels at last check today.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 206.25%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 266.70% and 144.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $206.51 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $197.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.40% over the past 5 years.

PLYA Dividends

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.78% with a share float percentage of 98.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with over 15.14 million shares worth more than $130.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 11.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.87 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 3.89 million shares of worth $26.73 million while later fund manager owns 2.15 million shares of worth $20.3 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.