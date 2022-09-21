Ping Identity Holding Corp. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has seen 5.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.43B, closed the last trade at $28.29 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The PING stock price is -7.46% off its 52-week high price of $30.40 and 43.97% above the 52-week low of $15.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 million shares.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the PING stock price touched $28.29 or saw a rise of 0.32%. Year-to-date, Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares have moved 23.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have changed 0.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.3.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -580.00%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and -214.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.50%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.23 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -429.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.37%.

PING Dividends

Ping Identity Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.07% with a share float percentage of 100.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ping Identity Holding Corp. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc with over 8.34 million shares worth more than $228.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.63 million and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 3.27 million shares of worth $59.31 million while later fund manager owns 1.96 million shares of worth $53.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.