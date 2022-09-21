Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Shares Have Loss -87.74% Over The Past Month

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) has seen 20.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.18B, closed the last trade at $2.29 per share which meant it lost -$4.7 on the day or -67.24% during that session. The PGY stock price is -1406.55% off its 52-week high price of $34.50 and -5.68% below the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.49 million shares.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Sporting -67.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the PGY stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 82.08%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -76.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -80.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed -87.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -424.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -424.02% from current levels.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.80% over the past 6 months.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.76% with a share float percentage of 22.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company.