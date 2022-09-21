Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 1.82% Stock Price Incline

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.91B, closed the recent trade at $16.75 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The NOMD stock price is -72.66% off its 52-week high price of $28.92 and 2.15% above the 52-week low of $16.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 550.38K shares.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the NOMD stock price touched $16.75 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, Nomad Foods Limited shares have moved -35.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have changed -11.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.24 while the price target rests at a high of $29.96. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -78.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.81% from the levels at last check today.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nomad Foods Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.28%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.30% and 15.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $696.39 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $719.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -10.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.27%.

NOMD Dividends

Nomad Foods Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.92% with a share float percentage of 106.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nomad Foods Limited having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 15.57 million shares worth more than $351.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the holding of over 10.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.2 million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 3.63 million shares of worth $67.06 million while later fund manager owns 3.48 million shares of worth $72.66 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.