NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Must Gain 95.67% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 7.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.57M, closed the last trade at $20.79 per share which meant it gained $6.19 on the day or 42.40% during that session. The NRBO stock price is -495.96% off its 52-week high price of $123.90 and 64.45% above the 52-week low of $7.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Sporting 42.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the NRBO stock price touched $20.79 or saw a rise of 30.42%. Year-to-date, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -43.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have changed 81.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $480.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $480.00 while the price target rests at a high of $480.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2208.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2208.8% from current levels.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.05%, compared to 1.40% for the industry.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 13 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.40% with a share float percentage of 51.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.49 million shares worth more than $0.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 1.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $0.37 million while later fund manager owns 59547.0 shares of worth $53717.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.