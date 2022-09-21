Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69B, closed the recent trade at $10.69 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.37% during that session. The MWA stock price is -62.49% off its 52-week high price of $17.37 and 2.9% above the 52-week low of $10.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 885.83K shares.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) trade information

Sporting 1.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the MWA stock price touched $10.69 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, Mueller Water Products Inc. shares have moved -26.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have changed -12.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mueller Water Products Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.71%, compared to 18.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $330.47 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $319.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -2.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

MWA Dividends

Mueller Water Products Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 2.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.51% with a share float percentage of 99.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mueller Water Products Inc. having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.26 million shares worth more than $184.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Impax Asset Management Group Plc, with the holding of over 13.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.78 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 5.14 million shares of worth $61.83 million while later fund manager owns 4.55 million shares of worth $58.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.