KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) investors to reap big returns again

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.12B, closed the recent trade at $22.00 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The KNBE stock price is -34.09% off its 52-week high price of $29.50 and 37.36% above the 52-week low of $13.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the KNBE stock price touched $22.00 or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, KnowBe4 Inc. shares have moved -4.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have changed 12.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -27.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.0% from the levels at last check today.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KnowBe4 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.82%, compared to -0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and -14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.69 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $92.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $61.55 million and $69.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.20% for the current quarter and 33.10% for the next.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.60% with a share float percentage of 82.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KnowBe4 Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc with over 16.43 million shares worth more than $360.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc held 21.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $158.71 million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.20% shares in the company for having 3.91 million shares of worth $85.62 million while later fund manager owns 2.28 million shares of worth $49.91 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.