Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 5.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.99B, closed the last trade at $35.70 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -2.80% during that session. The INVH stock price is -28.29% off its 52-week high price of $45.80 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $33.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

Sporting -2.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the INVH stock price touched $35.70 or saw a rise of 8.53%. Year-to-date, Invitation Homes Inc. shares have moved -21.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have changed -7.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.24% from current levels.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Invitation Homes Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.42%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 41.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $560.51 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $572.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $509.53 million and $520.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.00% for the current quarter and 10.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 27.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.14%.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 2.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.71% with a share float percentage of 101.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invitation Homes Inc. having a total of 740 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.65 million shares worth more than $3.48 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the holding of over 74.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.0 billion and represent 12.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 28.64 million shares of worth $1.14 billion while later fund manager owns 17.52 million shares of worth $703.97 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.