Investors In Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Will Start Making Money Again

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.50M, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -17.26% during that session. The SWVL stock price is -1112.77% off its 52-week high price of $11.40 and -14.89% below the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 764.75K shares.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Sporting -17.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the SWVL stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 27.7%. Year-to-date, Swvl Holdings Corp. shares have moved -90.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) have changed -43.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -751.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -751.06% from current levels.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.61% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 232.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $27 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.19% with a share float percentage of 34.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Swvl Holdings Corp. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 22172.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held 0.02% of shares outstanding.