Investors In Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) Will Start Making Money Again

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.35M, closed the recent trade at $10.29 per share which meant it gained $5.2 on the day or 102.11% during that session. The SLNG stock price is 25.46% off its 52-week high price of $7.67 and 71.04% above the 52-week low of $2.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7830.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) trade information

Sporting 102.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the SLNG stock price touched $10.29 or saw a fall of -55.91%. Year-to-date, Stabilis Solutions Inc. shares have moved 20.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stabilis Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) have changed 15.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 2410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -28.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 22.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.25% from the levels at last check today.

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.82% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.91 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.60% over the past 5 years.

SLNG Dividends

Stabilis Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 84.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.28% with a share float percentage of 15.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stabilis Solutions Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tieton Capital Management, LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $2.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Tieton Capital Management, LLC held 1.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 67322.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 67322.0 shares of worth $0.73 million while later fund manager owns 10870.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.