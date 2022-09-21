Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.2

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $4.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -4.61% during that session. The HBM stock price is -111.35% off its 52-week high price of $8.75 and 25.6% above the 52-week low of $3.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Sporting -4.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the HBM stock price touched $4.14 or saw a rise of 5.05%. Year-to-date, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have moved -42.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) have changed -0.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.66 while the price target rests at a high of $9.04. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.56% from current levels.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 166.67%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 550.00% and -20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $363.6 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $328.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -68.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.10%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.38% with a share float percentage of 74.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudbay Minerals Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. with over 43.86 million shares worth more than $344.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. held 16.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp, with the holding of over 31.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.95 million and represent 11.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 5.02 million shares of worth $20.5 million while later fund manager owns 4.82 million shares of worth $30.84 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.