Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Share Prices Gained By $1.11

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) has seen 32.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.28M, closed the recent trade at $3.01 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 58.42% during that session. The EVAX stock price is -731.89% off its 52-week high price of $25.04 and 49.83% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11540.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Sporting 58.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the EVAX stock price touched $3.01 or saw a rise of 14.49%. Year-to-date, Evaxion Biotech A/S shares have moved -57.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) have changed -33.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -498.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -431.56% from the levels at last check today.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evaxion Biotech A/S shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and -22.20% for the next quarter.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S is expected to release its next earnings report between April 04 and April 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.88% with a share float percentage of 5.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evaxion Biotech A/S having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luminus Management, LLC with over 0.42 million shares worth more than $1.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Luminus Management, LLC held 1.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 7020.0 shares of worth $21270.0 while later fund manager owns 2428.0 shares of worth $4758.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.