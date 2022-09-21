HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.73B, closed the recent trade at $29.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -2.11% during that session. The HSBC stock price is -29.78% off its 52-week high price of $38.61 and 17.98% above the 52-week low of $24.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Sporting -2.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the HSBC stock price touched $29.75 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, HSBC Holdings plc shares have moved 0.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have changed -4.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $46.04 while the price target rests at a high of $46.04. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -54.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.76% from the levels at last check today.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HSBC Holdings plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.23%, compared to 3.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.80% over the past 5 years.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.35 at a share yield of 4.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.26% with a share float percentage of 1.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HSBC Holdings plc having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 9.83 million shares worth more than $336.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.94 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 3.04 million shares of worth $94.15 million while later fund manager owns 2.32 million shares of worth $72.07 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.