How Will FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Perform In Months To Come?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 5.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.05B, closed the last trade at $157.40 per share which meant it lost -$5.5 on the day or -3.38% during that session. The FDX stock price is -69.5% off its 52-week high price of $266.79 and 1.52% above the 52-week low of $155.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FedEx Corporation (FDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.24.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trade information

Sporting -3.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the FDX stock price touched $157.40 or saw a rise of 23.65%. Year-to-date, FedEx Corporation shares have moved -39.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) have changed -32.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $229.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $165.00 while the price target rests at a high of $320.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -103.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.83% from current levels.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FedEx Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.55%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.90% and 14.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.10%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.69 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.88 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -22.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.06%.

FDX Dividends

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.60 at a share yield of 2.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.48% with a share float percentage of 79.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FedEx Corporation having a total of 2,051 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.78 million shares worth more than $4.35 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 17.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.01 billion and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.16% shares in the company for having 10.81 million shares of worth $2.45 billion while later fund manager owns 8.66 million shares of worth $2.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.33% of company’s outstanding stock.