How Is The Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.30M, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The LGHL stock price is -22.61% off its 52-week high price of $2.44 and 64.82% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 700.28K shares.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Sporting 0.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the LGHL stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares have moved 50.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have changed 51.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.17% over the past 6 months.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.14% with a share float percentage of 1.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lion Group Holding Ltd. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.