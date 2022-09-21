How Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P.(NYSE: EPD) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.23B, closed the recent trade at $25.98 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The EPD stock price is -10.28% off its 52-week high price of $28.65 and 21.4% above the 52-week low of $20.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the EPD stock price touched $25.98 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have moved 17.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have changed -4.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27.90 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.39% from the levels at last check today.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.00% and 21.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.33 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.59 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 21.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.20%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.90 at a share yield of 7.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.70% with a share float percentage of 41.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. having a total of 1,247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 57.66 million shares worth more than $1.49 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 2.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marquard & Bahls Ag, with the holding of over 36.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $953.61 million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 25.82 million shares of worth $708.06 million while later fund manager owns 18.75 million shares of worth $485.73 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.