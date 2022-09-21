How Is Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I.(NYSE: AUS) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) has seen 5.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $967.95M, closed the last trade at $9.81 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The AUS stock price is -3.57% off its 52-week high price of $10.16 and 1.22% above the 52-week low of $9.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 983.60K shares.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the AUS stock price touched $9.81 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I shares have moved 1.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) have changed 0.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 97230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.41% over the past 6 months.

AUS Dividends

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.38% with a share float percentage of 98.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 5.61 million shares worth more than $55.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 3.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.59 million and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $8.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $2.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.