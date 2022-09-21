Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.31B, closed the recent trade at $30.04 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.57% during that session. The RRC stock price is -24.63% off its 52-week high price of $37.44 and 44.37% above the 52-week low of $16.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.35.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Sporting 0.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the RRC stock price touched $30.04 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Range Resources Corporation shares have moved 67.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have changed -10.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Range Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 171.78%, compared to 34.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 159.60% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $795.4 million and $1.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.60% for the current quarter and -5.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 154.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.99%.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.96% with a share float percentage of 89.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Range Resources Corporation having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 40.47 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $753.48 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 7.63 million shares of worth $229.63 million while later fund manager owns 7.54 million shares of worth $226.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.