GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Forecast To Rise 41.58% To Reach Consensus Target Price

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the recent trade at $4.72 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.49% during that session. The EAF stock price is -183.47% off its 52-week high price of $13.38 and 4.24% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Sporting 2.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the EAF stock price touched $4.72 or saw a rise of 16.01%. Year-to-date, GrafTech International Ltd. shares have moved -61.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) have changed -32.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -111.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.31% from the levels at last check today.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GrafTech International Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.48%, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $368.3 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $364.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $330.75 million and $347.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.40% for the current quarter and 4.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -10.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.87%.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 03 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.42% with a share float percentage of 93.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GrafTech International Ltd. having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 63.83 million shares worth more than $614.03 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 24.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.16 million and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 11.34 million shares of worth $102.99 million while later fund manager owns 5.71 million shares of worth $54.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.