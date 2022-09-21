First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has seen 8.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.99B, closed the last trade at $7.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -4.18% during that session. The AG stock price is -94.05% off its 52-week high price of $14.67 and 16.53% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting -4.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the AG stock price touched $7.56 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved -31.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed 1.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.72 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.12% from current levels.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to -39.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60.00% and 214.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $173 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $197 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $154.07 million and $124.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.30% for the current quarter and 58.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.08% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -400.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.57% with a share float percentage of 38.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corp. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 26.16 million shares worth more than $344.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 10.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.3 million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.27% shares in the company for having 13.86 million shares of worth $99.48 million while later fund manager owns 10.13 million shares of worth $133.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.85% of company’s outstanding stock.