Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.27M, closed the recent trade at $8.28 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 8.52% during that session. The FENC stock price is -21.74% off its 52-week high price of $10.08 and 53.86% above the 52-week low of $3.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 70.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) trade information

Sporting 8.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the FENC stock price touched $8.28 or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 73.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) have changed 19.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -105.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.85% from the levels at last check today.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.46%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.00% over the past 5 years.

FENC Dividends

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.94% with a share float percentage of 52.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp with over 4.08 million shares worth more than $22.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp held 15.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sonic Fund II, L.P., with the holding of over 2.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.48 million and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 36795.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 19507.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.