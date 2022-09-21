Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Investors To Make Money Again

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 5.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.16B, closed the last trade at $9.24 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The ETRN stock price is -24.68% off its 52-week high price of $11.52 and 36.47% above the 52-week low of $5.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 million shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the ETRN stock price touched $9.24 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have moved -10.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have changed -4.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.74%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.70% and -7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.34 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $340.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -413.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.10%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 6.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.24% with a share float percentage of 90.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 49.24 million shares worth more than $415.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital International Investors held 11.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 47.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $403.71 million and represent 11.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 18.87 million shares of worth $120.03 million while later fund manager owns 13.78 million shares of worth $116.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.