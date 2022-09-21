Does ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)â€™s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.61B, closed the recent trade at $28.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -225.82% off its 52-week high price of $91.23 and -1.18% below the 52-week low of $28.33. If we look at the companyâ€™s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $12.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting -2.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the ZIM stock price touched $28.00 or saw a rise of 10.05%. Year-to-date, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have moved -51.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have changed -41.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.01% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.14% from the levels at last check today.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companyâ€™s shares have lost -67.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.15%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.70% and -15.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.62 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.36 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the companyâ€™s debt issue. The forward dividend is 27.10 at a share yield of 94.10%. The companyâ€™s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)â€™s Major holders

Insiders own 33.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.11% with a share float percentage of 59.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 4.77 million shares worth more than $347.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 3.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 4.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firmâ€™s total holdings are worth over $295.39 million and represent 3.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding companyâ€™s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 0.43 million shares of worth $20.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $13.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of companyâ€™s outstanding stock.