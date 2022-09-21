DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has a beta value of -0.38 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the recent trade at $9.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The DHT stock price is -3.1% off its 52-week high price of $9.31 and 49.61% above the 52-week low of $4.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Sporting -1.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the DHT stock price touched $9.03 or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, DHT Holdings Inc. shares have moved 77.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have changed 16.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.60 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.84% from the levels at last check today.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DHT Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 130.43%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.60% and 138.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.88 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -104.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 1.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.94% with a share float percentage of 73.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.79 million shares worth more than $143.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 11.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.47 million and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.42% shares in the company for having 7.54 million shares of worth $44.95 million while later fund manager owns 3.62 million shares of worth $20.32 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.