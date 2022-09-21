Could Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 8.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.51 per share which meant -0.69% during that session. The CBIO stock price is -168.63% off its 52-week high price of $1.37 and 82.35% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.54 million shares.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Sporting -0.69% in the red today, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the CBIO stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 74.5%. Year-to-date, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 112.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have changed -2.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 191.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.29%, compared to 1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.50% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -87.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.30% over the past 5 years.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.17% with a share float percentage of 40.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalyst Biosciences Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.42 million shares worth more than $1.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 7.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.92 million and represent 4.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.