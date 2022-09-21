Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 4.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.95B, closed the last trade at $18.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -2.13% during that session. The CVE stock price is -35.75% off its 52-week high price of $24.91 and 55.42% above the 52-week low of $8.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.18.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Sporting -2.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the CVE stock price touched $18.35 or saw a rise of 6.71%. Year-to-date, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have moved 49.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have changed 0.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.58 while the price target rests at a high of $29.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.05% from current levels.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 320.99%, compared to 40.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 461.90% and 658.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.75 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $10.03 billion and $10.86 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.20% for the current quarter and 1.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.00% over the past 5 years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.31% with a share float percentage of 71.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 567 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 121.42 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 6.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 108.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 billion and represent 5.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.66% shares in the company for having 90.88 million shares of worth $1.73 billion while later fund manager owns 66.57 million shares of worth $1.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.41% of company’s outstanding stock.