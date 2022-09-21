Can Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 9.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.24B, closed the last trade at $38.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The SLB stock price is -29.43% off its 52-week high price of $49.83 and 30.81% above the 52-week low of $26.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.39 million shares.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Sporting -1.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the SLB stock price touched $38.50 or saw a rise of 4.82%. Year-to-date, Schlumberger Limited shares have moved 28.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have changed 3.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $61.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.49% from current levels.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Schlumberger Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.81%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.80% and 67.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.92 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.28 billion and $5.67 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.00% for the current quarter and 27.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 117.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.40%.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between April 21 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 1.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.95% with a share float percentage of 81.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schlumberger Limited having a total of 1,697 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 121.36 million shares worth more than $5.01 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 109.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.53 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 40.5 million shares of worth $1.67 billion while later fund manager owns 39.54 million shares of worth $1.41 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.