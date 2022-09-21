BRC Inc. (BRCC) Has Fallen -4.06%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the last trade at $8.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -4.06% during that session. The BRCC stock price is -322.89% off its 52-week high price of $34.00 and 17.66% above the 52-week low of $6.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 719.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BRC Inc. (BRCC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Sporting -4.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the BRCC stock price touched $8.04 or saw a rise of 12.99%. Year-to-date, BRC Inc. shares have moved -20.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) have changed -21.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.68.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.37% over the past 6 months, compared to -5.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.98 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -420.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.30%.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.07% with a share float percentage of 45.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRC Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Engaged Capital, LLC with over 16.02 million shares worth more than $334.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Engaged Capital, LLC held 30.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spring Creek Capital LLC, with the holding of over 3.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.61 million and represent 5.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $4.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $6.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.