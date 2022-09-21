BioAtla Inc. (BCAB): What Makes The Stock Good?

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.17M, closed the last trade at $8.39 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.72% during that session. The BCAB stock price is -308.7% off its 52-week high price of $34.29 and 76.04% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Sporting 0.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the BCAB stock price touched $8.39 or saw a rise of 9.98%. Year-to-date, BioAtla Inc. shares have moved -57.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have changed -10.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -710.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 52.32% from current levels.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioAtla Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 53.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.51%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.30% and -4.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,420.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $560k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.13% with a share float percentage of 91.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioAtla Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.92 million shares worth more than $14.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 2.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.82 million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $3.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $2.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.