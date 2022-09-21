AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.35M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.36% during that session. The AVRO stock price is -759.74% off its 52-week high price of $6.62 and 3.9% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 309.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.57.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Sporting -3.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the AVRO stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 16.3%. Year-to-date, AVROBIO Inc. shares have moved -79.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have changed -25.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -679.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -159.74% from current levels.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AVROBIO Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.66%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.00% and 25.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.70% over the past 5 years.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.84% with a share float percentage of 71.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AVROBIO Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with over 4.52 million shares worth more than $5.97 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC held 10.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.0 million and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $0.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $0.47 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.