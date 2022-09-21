Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a beta value of 3.65 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.06B, closed the recent trade at $37.30 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The AR stock price is -30.83% off its 52-week high price of $48.80 and 58.77% above the 52-week low of $15.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.34 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the AR stock price touched $37.30 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, Antero Resources Corporation shares have moved 112.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have changed -11.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 374.31%, compared to 34.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 905.30% and 332.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.8 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.80% over the past 5 years.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.56% with a share float percentage of 93.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 466 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 33.44 million shares worth more than $1.02 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 10.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 26.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $816.16 million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 7.77 million shares of worth $237.34 million while later fund manager owns 6.84 million shares of worth $293.34 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.