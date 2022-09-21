An In-Depth Look At AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) has seen 7.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.73M, closed the recent trade at $1.86 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 10.71% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -284.41% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 39.78% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 331.07K shares.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Sporting 10.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the AGRI stock price touched $1.86 or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have moved -19.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed 4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.16%, compared to -3.00% for the industry.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.94% with a share float percentage of 8.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 85934.0 shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 43141.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.